Moya Wins City Council District 21 Seat

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Following a year-long campaign to replace Councilwoman Julissa Ferreras-Copeland (D-East Elmhurst), Assemblyman Francisco Moya (D-Jackson Heights) defeated former state Sen. Hiram Monserrate in the race for the City Council’s District 21 seat during Tuesday’s primary election.

“There was never any doubt that we were going to win this race,” said Moya. “We won with a mandate tonight. Honesty and integrity wins the race. The fact that we won by 10 points is a big deal. I think we talked about issues that mattered to the community. We didn’t run a negative campaign, the total opposite of what my opponent did.”

Moya said that he is going to continue to work hard and provide leadership to the community.

“We’re going to continue to focus on working for the hardworking people in this community, which is something I’ve been doing for the last seven years in the assembly,” said Moya. “Now, I’m going to bring that leading voice to the city government to make sure we can deliver for our community.”

Some of the issues that Moya said he will focus on as councilman are affordable housing, creating more and better schools and lowering property taxes.

While visiting local polling sites throughout District 21, the Queens Tribune spoke with voters to find out who they voted for and why.

Ana Ramos, 47, a Corona resident, said that she only saw one name on the ballot.

“I have three daughters and one of them is starting to like politics,” said Ramos. “I don’t want her to find out that her councilman is a domestic abuser. I don’t want her thinking that is OK.”

Ramos said that it wasn’t just Monserrate’s past that made her vote for Moya.

“I see him all the time,” said Ramos. “My children see him. They say, ‘hello,’ he says ‘hello,’ and I think that’s important. If your community doesn’t know who you are, that means you don’t do anything.”

Jose Ruiz, 62 and his son Antonio Ruiz, 31, dropped by the polls together, but that was about it.

“He’s voted for Moya because he said Monserrate can’t be trusted after misusing the city’s money,” said Jose Ruiz. “But if you think about it, if someone does something like that, they know they are going to be monitored, so they aren’t going to do it again. Monserrate cares about this community. He always has and always will and I strongly feel he can deliver.”

Antonio Ruiz said that Moya could deliver to the community due to his years in the Assembly.

“Everyone knows Moya,” he said. “The people that can actually ensure that the funding is issued all trust Moya. People are going to be hesitant with Monserrate, regardless of the fact that he apologized and did his time.”

Hiram Monserrate, who many felt could possibly win, held his party at Panorama in East Elmhurst. The celebration was set to begin at 9:30 p.m.; however, Monserrate did not make an appearance until after 11 p.m.

During his speech, Monserrate blamed the ballots, stating that his name was not listed on some of them, and also said that many of the polling sites closed early.

However, he mentioned that despite him losing, he will continue to work on the issues being faced in District 21.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144, ahernandez@queenstribune.com or @reporter_ariel.