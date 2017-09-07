Moya Responds To Monserrate’s Accusations

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Assemblyman Francisco Moya (D-Jackson Heights) responded on Friday to accusations by former state Sen. Hiram Monserrate—who will face off against Moya in the primary election for City Council District 21—and former District 21 candidates Cristina Furlong, Erycka Montoya and Yonel Sosa.

On Aug. 1, Furlong, Montoya and Sosa were all booted from the primary ballot due to problems with their petition signatures.

Sosa was kicked off the ballot after he failed to list both the office and district in which he was running, whereas Furlong and Montoya were removed after they did not have at least 450 signatures to make the ballot.

At a press conference on Thursday in support of Monserrate, Montoya said that she pleaded with the Queens Democratic Party for more time to obtain the 22 signatures she needed to make the ballot, but claimed she was denied due to Moya having the support of U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley (D-Jackson Heights), who is the chairman of the Queens County Democratic Party. “A message needs to be sent to Moya and the Queens political machine: Our community isn’t a pawn in their Tammany Hall-style games,” said Montoya. “Our district needs a representative who won’t let outside influences decide our future. And for this reason, I’ve chosen to endorse Hiram Monserrate for the 21st Council district. I do not make this decision lightly. Hiram may have his faults, but he only answers to one boss—our community. Francisco Moya will never be able to say the same. We need someone who doesn’t believe democracy should only be afforded to those with political influence and affluence.”

In response, Jon Greenfield, a spokesman for Moya’s campaign said, “It shows a glaring lack of personal responsibility to try to blame our campaign.”

Moya released a statement following the press conference in which he said that he isn’t surprised that Sosa, who was an Independent Democratic Conference (IDC) special assistant in June, has endorsed Monserrate.

“Hiram led the coup that took out our state’s first African-American senate president and doomed countless progressive policies to die a slow death,” said Moya. “Yonel worked for the breakaway conference that has partnered with Republicans in a power grab that allows Donald Trump to take away the rights of working families, immigrants and women. They are the perfect team. He is a morally-bankrupt, failed candidate who could not even muster the competency to correctly fill out his election petitions.”

During Thursday’s press conference, Monserrate not only agreed that Moya was responsible for ensuring that Sosa and Montoya didn’t make it on the ballot, but also referred to Moya as “Penthouse Moya,” which stems from Monserrate and Montoya’s allegations that Moya does not live in the Corona home listed on his ballot and, instead, owns a penthouse in Long Island City.

According to Montoya’s allegations, Moya claimed two primary residences in 2010—including a federally-backed mortgage for a Long Island City penthouse he purchased and his parent’s Corona home, which he co-owns and enabled him to run for the district 39 state assembly seat. “As we all suspected for years, Moya has been lying about where he lives,” said Montoya.

“The scheme he plotted to use his parent’s Corona address, so he could be eligible to run for the assembly seat, only proves he doesn’t deserves to hold the position. Moya made that deal because he understood he wasn’t eligible to run in that assembly district. And despite being ineligible to run for that seat, Moya—in cahoots with the Queens County machine—used old tricks in order to disenfranchise the will of the people.”

Greenfield told the Queens Tribune that although Moya purchased the Long Island City penthouse, he never lived at the location, but instead is renting it out. “Monserrate is making assumptions based on no proof,” said Greenfield. In response, Moya’s campaign provided public documentation from both the New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) and Automated City Register Information System (ACRIS).

According to the documentation, Moya initiated the purchase of the condo, located at 26-26 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City, in November 2009. In January 2010, he received a mortgage for the condo. Later that month, Chase bought out the mortgage and issued new mortgage terms that permitted the use of the condo as a rental. In March 2010, Moya was listed as a party to his father’s purchase for the Corona home. Moya said that he never moved into the condo and, according to public documents, he is receiving rent from the condo.According to the documents, Moya’s Long Island City condo has been listed as a rental property on JCOPE and he has been listed as the co-owner of the Corona home since 2010. In addition, the Corona home appears on Moya’s most recent quarterly property tax bill.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com.