Moya Blasts Monserrate’s NOW Comments

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Following a decision by Public Advocate Letitia James and the National Organization for Women (NOW) to rally in support of Assemblyman Francisco Moya (D-Jackson Heights), who is running for the City Council District 21 seat, opponent and former state Sen. Hiram Monserrate called out the organization for not supporting the other women who had previously been running for the council seat.

“The National Organization for Women has expended a lot of energy focusing on my campaign,” said Monserrate. “This organization has even made a number of false statements and many exaggerated claims about my past. However, where was NOW when my opponent and the Queens political machine decided to not let the Democratic process play out by challenging the petitions of the only two women in the race to replace Julissa Ferreras-Copeland in a scheme to knock them off the ballot?”

Monserrate accused Moya of preventing both Erycka Montoya and Christina Long’s to have an opportunity to run for the seat in the Democratic primary. He also added that NOW allowed this to happen.

Jon Greenfield, Moya’s campaign spokesman, called Monserrate’s attacks “disgraceful.”

“How many women will Hiram attack in public life?” Greenfield said. “Waging war on NOW and the critical work they do to defend women’s rights is disgraceful, but it’s exactly what we’ve come to expect from Hiram Monserrate.”