Mother’s Body Found In Willow Creek

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

On Saturday, Oct. 8, Rego Park resident Roman Gorbunova, 21, was charged with second-degree murder, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a human corpse after allegedly killing his 58-year-old mother Lyubov Gorbunova and dumping her body into a lake at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. He faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

At Gorbunova’s arraignment in Queens Criminal Court, he told the cops that he and his mother were at the dinner table on Sept. 27, sharing a bottle of wine, when they got into an argument about his father. Allegedly his mother pointed a fork at him, for which he retaliated by striking her with a plate over the head and then beating her to death with a piece of furniture.

Gorbunova then stuffed her body and several two-liter soda bottles filled with lake water into a body bag that he bought on Amazon in June.

At midnight, he put the bag into a garbage can and ordered a Lyft cab to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, where he disposed of the bag.

The driver called 911 after he dropped off Gorbunova at Meadow Lake Drive. He described Gorbunova as a “suspicious passenger carrying a foul-smelling garbage can.”

The detectives then viewed the car’s surveillance footage and recognized Gorbunova because his mother had been reported missing by a family member that Tuesday. She was last seen on security footage at her Rego Park home the day he allegedly killed her.

On Friday, Oct. 7, approximately 100 police officers, which included cops from the NYPD’s scuba and K9 units, set out in search of the body around Flushing Meadows Corona Park’s Willow Lake. The officers not only used small boats to navigate the lake, but also had a police helicopter circling above the park.

After more than 30 hours of searching, Gorbunova’s mother’s body was pulled out of Willow Lake by NYPD divers.

The investigation was conducted by detectives of the New York City Police Department’s 112th Precinct Detective Squad and the Queens Homicide North Detective Squad. Assistant district attorney Michelle L. Kaszuba is prosecuting the case with the assistance of assistant district attorney Michael J. Curtis, both of the district attorney’s Homicide Investigations Bureau. They are working under the supervision of assistant district attorneys Peter T. Reese, bureau chief; and Peter J. McCormack and Richard B. Schaeffer, deputy bureau chiefs; and under the overall supervision of executive assistant district attorney for major crimes Daniel A. Saunders.

Gorbunov was ordered held without bail and to return to court on Oct. 21.

