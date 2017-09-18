Mother Shot and Killed in South Ozone Park

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

A new mother in South Ozone Park was shot and killed Sunday morning following a dispute with her boyfriend.

Police say they were responding to a 911 call reporting an assault at a home located on 147th Street at around 2:03 p.m.. Upon arriving at the residence, 34-year-old Luz Cuza was found dead in her home with a gunshot wound to the head. She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The top suspect in Cuza’s murder was her boyfriend, 31-year-old Robert Rodriguez of Cambria Heights. Police say that Rodriguez tried to flee the scene of the crime but was arrested in connection with the shooting. Cuza’s family has since been notified of the tragic events.

According to the New York Post, Ray Garcia, Cuza’s brother, was at the residence when the shooting took place. He said that the couple had been together for a year and a half and recently had their first child. Rodriguez frequently carried a firearm on his person, something that become common knowledge in his circle according to Garcia.

When he witnessed Garcia holding the weapon and walking towards the rear of the home where his sister was, he said that didn’t think much of it. Cuza reassured him that Rodriguez wouldn’t harm her. As Garcia was walking around the house, he heard the shot. He rushed to the back of the house to find his sister on the ground bleeding from the head profusely.

Garcia said “never thought” Rodriguez would actually use it. especially against the mother of his son.

Rodriguez has since been charged with second degree murder, criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of marijuana.

The victim’s mother, 61-year-old Eugenia Arizemendi is currently looking to gain custody of the victim’s child.

Police are still investigating the shooting.