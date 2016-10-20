Money-saving Moving Tips For Newlyweds

Share 0

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes moving into a new house.

The big move often comes after the big day. Whether you’re moving in together for the first time or you’re saying goodbye to your tiny apartment and moving into a starter home, it’s an exciting – and often expensive – time.

Consider these tips to help streamline your move and save money so you can fully enjoy the honeymoon phase in your new home sweet home:

Purge, Sell And Save

Did you receive new dishes or cookware as a wedding gift? You can probably ditch your old set. Host a garage sale or sell items you don’t need online to make some cash while reducing goods you have to move. Alternatively, donate to a local nonprofit and take the tax write-off at the end of the year.

Determine What Size Moving Truck You’ll Need

A good rule is to plan for 150 cubic feet of space for every fully furnished room. Many young couples moving from a small apartment or condo into a larger first home will find a 12- or 16-foot Penske rental truck adequate. Plan to reserve your truck at least two weeks in advance. Ask about discounts when reserving; Penske Truck Rental offers rental discounts for AAA members.

Be Thoughtful Of Wedding Gifts

Did you receive gift cards for your wedding? Wait until after you move to spend them so you don’t have to haul extras. For the wedding gifts you received, try to keep them in the original boxes for extra protection.

Start Early And Pack Smart

Get sturdy boxes of various sizes and fill them with similar items. Label each box with the contents and room name. Make sure you have plenty of packing bubbles and towels to wrap breakable items. Finally, tape boxes securely before transport.

Ask For Help

Ask friends to help carry and pack boxes. A move is a great reason to get the wedding party together one more time. If something is particularly heavy, there’s no shame in enlisting professionals for help to prevent injury.

Loading The Truck

Load large items like beds and couches into the truck first to ensure a safe and secure fit. Next, load the heaviest boxes on the bottom and then place lighter boxes on top. Need help planning? Penske’s Truck Wizard application makes packing a breeze.

When the big move follows the big day, there’s no need to stress. With a little strategic planning, you’ll save time and money while ensuring all your belongings arrive at your new home safely.

Try To Have Fun

Moving in any situation can be stressful. Whether you’re moving away college, into your first apartment or with your new spouse, there are inherent unavoidable problems you’re bound to run into. Be sure that during the process, both you and your spouse keep you tempers from flaring. Mistakes will be made, disagreements will be had and something will more than likely break. Find ways to make the process fun.

Make games out of who can move the most boxes upstairs. Spice up the monotony of walking back and forth with fun stories, anecdotes and smiles. Reminisce about old date nights or childhood stories. Plan to do something fun afterward so you can look forward to something. You’ll thank us in the long run.

-Brandpoint