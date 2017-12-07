Minor Identified In Threats To Queens Schools

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN, Editor

Following shooting threats on social media made toward PS 58, Middle Village Preparatory School and St. Adalbert Elementary Catholic School in Elmhurst on Dec. 1, police launched an investigation that ended on Thursday after they identified a minor whom they believe made the threats.

Detective Thomas Bell, of the 104th Precinct, announced that an individual had been caught in the incident.

“The NYPD, through investigation, identified the individual responsible for the threats made to local school in the area via social media,” Bell said. “The individual responsible was determined to be a minor. There are no credible threats to any local schools at this time.”

Last week, the principals of St. Adalbert’s and PS 58 sent home letters to parents, alerting them to the threat.

“This morning, a phone call was received by the principal regarding a threat on social media of future school shootings that included PS 58Q,” PS 58 Principal Adelina Tripoli wrote to parents. “The NYPD, NYPD Counterterrorism Unit and NYC DOE related personnel were immediately notified.”

Sister Kathleen Maciej, principal of St. Adalbert’s, had notified parents that the 104th and 110th precincts were investigating the incident and that police were taking certain procedures to ensure everyone’s safety.