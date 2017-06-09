Middle Village Prep Students Protest Brooklyn Diocese

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

Students and parents protested outside the Brooklyn Diocese’s office on June 7 following the diocese’s recent threat to close Middle Village Prep.

Some Middle Village residents believe that the diocese’s move was an attempt to gain leverage in a lawsuit regarding Christ the King High School, which houses Middle Village Prep.

In a video of the protest released by a Middle Village Prep spokesman, Bishop Nicholas Anthony DiMarzio is shown addressing the student protesters and explaining, “We’re doing what the court told us.” He added that if the board of directors of Christ the King High School would like to discuss the situation with him, he is open to it.

The diocese is threatening to close the secular school as the result of a clause in an agreement it has with Christ the King stating that only a Catholic school can be operated on the premises. The diocese has promised to allow the charter school to remain if the high school signs a reverter agreement, which would place the ownership of the property back into the diocese’s hands if anything other than a Catholic school were to be located on the property.

He noted in the video, “Bringing you here today, you’re losing school, so that’s not good,” and added that he wants them to keep the school open, but the diocese has been in court with the high school for many years and Christ the King’s board of directors were aware that they should not have leased the space without the permission of the diocese.

“We need to get the school back that belongs to the diocese and they can have the charter school,” DiMarzio said.

A young girl pleaded with the bishop, crying to him, “Please, please.” His response to her was, “Don’t cry today, we’ll let you have the school. Make sure you talk to the board and they’ll help you get the school.”

“But we don’t have a voice,” she cried.

“OK dear, tears are wonderful,” he said walking away.

Claudia Valdes, a parent of two Middle Village Prep students and organizer of the protest, said that the children requested to speak to the bishop.

“It was heartfelt to see one of the children plead with him,” she said. “I was speechless. That was a completely unexpected. How could you win against a tearful sixth grader? He doesn’t care about these kids. All that’s said is a guise. Based on what I’ve been told.”

She said that, on Wednesday, she and other parents had the opportunity to sit with four officials from the diocese to hear its version of events.

“It doesn’t add up,” she said. “As a mom, I think I’m endowed with a sixth sense. I don’t trust them to do the right thing.”

Valdes called the diocese’s behavior “very convoluted and under-handed.”

“I’ve never seen anyone further from benevolent than that man,” she said of the bishop’s response to children at the protest. “He was literally talking down to them.”

The diocese and the high school have had a tense relationship for years.

In 1976, the high school faced closure under the leadership of the diocese, but an executive board was formed and the diocese trusted the land to the board for $1.

For the past several years, Christ the King High School has been instructed by the diocese to re-sign a reverter agreement that allows the diocese to retake possession of the high school if it were ever to run something other than a Catholic school on the property. According to a spokesman from the Christ the King, the reverter agreement ran out and the diocese had a few years during which the high school would be required to resign, but the request was never made. After the deadline lapsed, the high school’s board of directors would not agree to sign and that decision was upheld in court.

A representative of the diocese could not be immediately be reached.

Reach Jon Cronin at 718-357-7400 x125, jcronin@queestribune.com or @JonathanSCronin.