Middle Village Man Charged With Possessing Child Porn

By Jon Cronin, Editor

A 56-year-old Middle Village man faces up to seven years in prison after being charged with possessing over four terabytes of photos and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, the Queens district attorney said.

According to the charges, he was allegedly sharing thousands of photos and videos of pre-pubescent girls as young as 5 years on a peer-to-peer data sharing network between September and December.

The man, identified as John Porciello, 56—of 64th Street in Middle Village—was charged with 27 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and 27 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child. Bail was set bail at $75,000 bond or $35,000 cash. He was ordered to return to court on Dec. 27. If convicted, Porciello faces up to seven years in prison.

In September, an undercover officer was monitoring downloads from a peer-to-peer network when an IP address in Middle Village was identified. The officer downloaded three videos that the IP address was sharing of children between ages 5 and 11 being sexually abused by adults.

On Wednesday, the NYPD received a court order and searched his 64th Street apartment, and a forensic preview of Porciello’s external hard drive allegedly found numerous other videos and images of children being abused.

The defendant allegedly confessed to police that he knew the peer-to-peer network and had collected files for 10 years. Porciello allegedly told police that he had moved photos and videos onto the external hard-drive, sorted it by the age of the child and would masturbate to them.

“The defendant’s alleged collection of child sex abuse imagery is both revolting and disgusting and underscores the critical need for law enforcement’s internet surveillance initiative to protect children from pedophiles and predators,” the DA said. “The defendant in this case, is alleged to have accumulated hundreds of thousands of videos and photos of youngsters—many who hadn’t even reached puberty yet—being sexually abused by adult men and women. The public should be aware that these images are, for all intents and purposes, crime scene photos and videos of real children who are being abused in the most heinous ways. These youngsters must live with the horror of their childhood for the rest of their lives.”