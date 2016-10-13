Michael Cheng – Partner

Share 0

Michael Cheng, has been visiting Flushing at least once a week for as long as he can remember. Growing up in Queens, and then in Great Neck, Nasssau County, the cultural connection with his Chinese heritage, and the restaurants in the area drew him back time after time.

Hailing from the renowned Stern School of Business at New York University (NYU), Michael has a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and experience in development, foreclosures, tax certificates and deeds investments, short sales, flipping properties, syndication and property management. Between 2003 and 2005, Mike traveled throughout the USA researching various real estate markets in twelve cities while attending Trustee, Sheriff, Tax Certificate and Bank Foreclosure sales.

By the age of 23, Mike had already purchased, managed or renovated, and sold 19 single-family houses. Mike is experienced as a real estate agent, investor, mortgage broker, construction site manager, property manager, developer, and syndicator. As a co-founder and principal of Epos Global Management, Mike has supervised the syndication of each of Epos’ successful projects. Epos has developed in Manhattan and throughout Queens, including 143-26 41st Ave., a 30-unit residential condominium and community facility in Flushing and 143-28 41st Ave., a 26-unit condominium and community facility in the area.

Cheng hasn’t kept his talents exclusive to the real estate industry either. When Borough President Melinda Katz decided to expand Queens Community Boards, Cheng was selected to serve on board of CB 7. He told the Queens Tribune in May that he was excited to tackle education, development and improving quality of life for residents.