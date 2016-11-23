Mets Announcer Finalist For Hall-Of-Fame Award

Share 0

BY DAVID RUSSELL

It seems like Gary Cohen may have been born in front of a microphone, but as a kid he actually wanted to be on the field. “I grew up wanting to be a shortstop for the Mets, but a complete lack of talent kind of ruled that out,” Cohen said in a phone interview. “And I wanted to be a power forward for the Knicks but the lack of height pretty much precluded that.”

Cohen has been announcing Mets games since 1989, and is one of eight finalists for the Ford C. Frick Award, which is given by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and will be announced on December 7. Other finalists include Jacques Doucet, the Expos announcer Cohen got to know when they played in Montreal; and the late Bill King, a voice for the Giants and A’s. “I was rather flabbergasted,” Cohen said. “It’s an incredibly high honor, and to see the other seven people that were nominated alongside me, many of them are my friends.”

Tom Seaver and Mike Piazza are the only two players enshrined in Cooperstown as Mets, but Cohen is hoping to join longtime Mets announcer Bob Murphy in the broadcasting wing. Murphy won the Frick Award in 1994. Cohen went from listening to Murphy to working with him for 15 seasons. “I grew up with Lindsey Nelson, Bob Murphy and Ralph Kiner doing Mets games. They did every pitch of every game on radio and television for the first 17 years of the franchise, and those were my formative years,” Cohen said. “It was amazing to me when I started working with Bob, I didn’t even realize how much of his pacing and vocabulary and syntax I had adopted without even thinking, but working with him on a daily basis it really hit home to me how much of an influence he had on me. He was one of the best who ever sat in front of a microphone.”

Before he was hired, Cohen actually worked one game with Murphy in 1988. “At one point I did not know what to do or what to say, and he reached over like the grandfatherly figure that he was and patted me on the hand and just took it from there and it kind of let all the tension drift away, and I was able to function after that,” Cohen said. “But he was incredibly gracious that day and it certainly opened a door for me as to how to treat the next generation and I try to be true to that myself.”

Even now that he’s entrenched in the organization, the wonder hasn’t worn off. “I still haven’t stopped pinching myself, even 28 years later,” Cohen said. “It’s amazing to me not only that I’ve been able to be a major-league broadcaster but to do it for the team that I grew up rooting for. The fact that I was a Mets fan from the time I was a little kid certainly helped me in the transition. I often wonder had I gone to another team would it have been harder to make myself part of the fabric of that organization, whereas with the Mets I had a lot of institutional memory before I ever sat down to broadcast a game for them.”

Cohen called games on radio until 2006, when he started calling games on SNY with Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling. The 1999 season is the most memorable because it was the first playoff team of his Mets broadcasting career. There were also the exciting games the Mets played during the regular season, although Cohen doesn’t have a favorite call from his career.

“My feeling has always been that the measure of a broadcaster is not in a particular moment or a particular call; it’s about the way that person wears for an audience over the course of 500 hours per season,” Cohen said. “It’s a matter of creating a comfort level for people watching or listening so that they feel that you’re a reliable voice and a comfortable voice over the course of those three hours a night for six months. To me, that’s more important than the signature call or standout moment.”