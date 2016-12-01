Messy Bayside Water-Main Project Continues

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Some Bayside residents living on 216th Place, Springfield Boulevard and Luke Place have been living in a construction zone—complete with obstructive construction materials and barricaded trenches in the street—for nearly two years. And on Tuesday night, residents learned that it would continue until at least 2018.

Officials from the Department of Design and Construction visited the Bayside Hills Civic Association meeting on Tuesday night at the Colonial Church in Bayside to update them on the long-halted sewer project along Bayside’s streets. They answered questions from frustrated residents, who say that the equipment and barricades left on the streets have caused problems for far too long. The DDC explained that the delays came from the bankruptcy of the contractor working on the project, Trocom Construction.

“I’m sorry for the condition of the streets over here, the way the contractors left it,” said Ali Mallick of the DDC. “I feel ashamed coming down over here and talking to you because this is not what DDC does.”

Mallick explained that the DDC did not choose the contractor—it was a low-bid contract that went to the lowest bidder. A year and a half ago, the agency grew dissatisfied with Trocom’s work. The DDC considered defaulting on the contract, but Mallick explained that the default process is lengthy, and they tried to avoid it by working with the contractor to see if they could get the work done. In the last six months, Mallick said, the deal wasn’t working out. DDC was in the process of going through pre-default hearings, looking for a new contractor and seeking out a surety company that could take the burden of Trocom’s work. But Trocom declared a partial bankruptcy, which left DDC unable to move the equipment or replace the contractor as long as Trocom was moving forward with the work. The DDC then had to spend more time monitoring Trocom to show it could not complete the project.

Now the DDC is moving forward with a new contractor, MFM Construction, and a surety company. Mallick said that the contract would be finalized at the beginning of 2017 as the lawyers negotiate money issues. MFM’s plans show that from that point, the project will take 18 months.

Michael Feiner, president of the Bayside Hills Civic Association, and other residents outlined the problems and concerns that the project has brought since it started in 2014. Some residents saw their water become rust-colored. Though work on the project was abandoned for months, residents were still fined for parking near the construction zone. (The DDC said it would work with residents to alleviate this.) Snow removal became impossible down the narrow 216th Street—overcrowded with construction equipment—leaving some residents snowed in.

“If we were going to go over everything that took place over the last couple years, this is going to be a very, very lengthy meeting,” said Feiner.

Residents voiced concerns over why the contract was taking so long, and what would be done in terms of more immediate relief. A panel that included Feiner, CB 11 District Manager Susan Seinfeld, parent coordinator of PS 203 Deborah Halpern, council member Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Flushing) sat alongside Mallick, vowing to monitor future progress.

“I don’t hear that you’re really motivated, in terms of providing relief,” said one resident. “What’s being done for these people?”

“The new contractor is coming. He is going to clean what is not required on the job,” said Mallick. “He’s got a year and a half to finish the job … otherwise we have heavy penalties on the job with the new contractor.”

“Our goal now is to get this done with,” said Feiner.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.