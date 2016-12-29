Men’s Soccer Pair Garner NSCAA All-East Honors

Share 0

Two Queens College men’s soccer seniors Nikolas Maher (New Lennox, Ill.) and Nicholas Matusewicz (Flushing, N.Y.) were named to the National Soccer Coaches Association of American Division II All-East Region teams, the association’s committee announced.

Maher, a senior forward for the Knights, garnered recognition on the NSCAA’s All-East Region Third Team, and Matusewicz, who plays in the Knights’ midfield, was named to the Scholar All-East Region Second Team.

Maher’s place on the Third Team comes on the heels of a breakout final campaign in which he scored (5) and assisted (4) on more goals than he had over his combined first three seasons at Queens College. Maher displayed especially fine form holding up the Knights’ attack to end the season, scoring four goals and assisting on two others during Queens’ final five games to help the team go 2-2-1. His superlative play during this stretch and throughout the year also earned him recognition by the East Coast Conference coaches when they named him to the conference’s Third Team.

Matusewicz’ selection by the NSCAA for their Scholar All-East Region Team recognizes his outsized efforts performing on the field and pursuing his area of study. An Accounting and Information Systems major, Matusewicz sports a 3.37 GPA all while he appeared in each of the Knights’ 17 matches this year, and no fewer than 15 in every season during his entire Queens College career.

The senior midfielder scored six points for the Knights this year on two goals and two assists. His strike in the eighth minute of the Knights’ home victory over Concordia stands out as a highlight when it turned out to be the game-winner.

– Courtesy of Queens College