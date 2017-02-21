Meng Passes Airplane Noise Leadership To Suozzi

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Huntington) will take over the position of co-chairman in the House of Representatives’ Quiet Skies Caucus, succeeding the previous co-chairwoman and Caucus co-founder U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing).

The caucus is a coalition of Congress members whose constituents have voiced concerns over excessive airplane noise in their communities. Meng helped found the caucus in 2014, and she has served as co-chairwoman since that time. In a statement, she explained her decision to step down.

“It has been an honor to serve as a founder and the original co-chair of the Caucus,” said Meng. “But it is important to give others an opportunity to serve in a leadership position on this issue, and I’m thrilled to pass the torch. I will remain an active member of the Caucus, and will continue to lead the fight in combating the excessive airplane noise that exists over Queens.”

Since being elected this past cycle, Suozzi has made several attempts to demonstrate that he’s taking the issue of airplane noise in Queens and Nassau County seriously. He has paid a visit to the LaGuardia Air Traffic Controllers tower and co-sponsored legislation ordering a public health study into the effects of airplane noise.

Last week, a representative from his office voted “yes” to pass the bylaws for the New York City Aviation Roundtable, which brings community stakeholders together to discuss solutions to airplane noise. The vote passed, giving the roundtable a set of bylaws for the first time since its inception in 2014.

“I look forward to building on Representative Meng’s work and bringing all local stakeholders together to try and reduce airplane and helicopter noise so that Queens and Nassau residents can have some peace and quiet,” said Suozzi.

