Meeks Calls For Investigation Of Misconduct Claims Against Trump

BY NATHAN DUKE

U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Jamaica) introduced a bill today that calls on Congress to investigate sexual misconduct claims against President Donald Trump following a press conference on Monday during which three women alleged that the president had sexually harassed them in the past.

Meeks cited the women’s march on Washington in January and what he described as a “long overdue, watershed moment, with thousands of courageous women coming forward and uniting against sexual harassment” as his inspiration for introducing the bill.

“At a pivotal time, when the nation should be able to a president for moral leadership, we must look elsewhere,” Meeks said. “Instead of stamping out sexism, President Trump—who has bragged about committing sexual assault himself—has fanned its flames. He has resorted to claiming that all of the 13 women with credible sexual misconduct allegations against him are liars. Well, it is time to get to the bottom of it. When women share personal accounts of sexism and violence towards them, we should listen rather than summarily dismiss their concerns. We should investigate their claims and the people who allegedly committed them regardless of their status or station in life. No American is above the law and no office is exempt from human decency.”

This morning, Trump engaged in a war of words with U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) on Twitter after she called on him to resign. Trump’s critics noted that his attack on Gillibrand had an overtly sexual nature to them.