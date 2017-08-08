Mayor Wants City To Pay For MTA By Taxing Rich

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled a tax proposal aimed at New Yorkers making more than $500,000 in an effort to fix the city’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority crisis.

“We understand that, in recent months, what New Yorkers are experiencing on the way to work, on the way to school is delays like they’ve never seen before,” de Blasio said on Monday. “And we hear the reports every day –the trick fire, the signal malfunction, the electrical breakdown. There have been challenges for years, but in the last few decades I can’t remember a time when there was such a concentrated set of problems as just in the last few months.”

The bill would increase the city’s highest income tax rate by approximately 0.5 percent on taxable incomes of those who are earning $500,000 individually or $1 million for married couples. The mayor said that this would raise approximately $700 million in 2018 and $820 million per year by 2022.

“We are asking the wealthiest in our city to chip in a little extra to help move or transit system into the 21st century,” said de Blasio.

The mayor’s bill piggybacks off of state Sen. Michael Gianaris’ (D-Astoria) proposed legislation for his “Safe Streets, Safe Cities” program.

Gianaris told the Queens Tribune that he thought it was fair for the city’s wealthiest to pay more to fund the MTA. Since a vast majority of New Yorkers use public transportation to commute to work, Gianaris believes that the tax proposal is a simple solution.

“We’re dealing with a moment in history where the wealthy are wealthier than ever,” Gianaris said. “I’m happy people are successful. Let them do well—but, at least, let’s make sure they pay their fair share.”

Adding to Gianaris’ original proposal, de Blasio also included in the bill the Fairer Fares program, which would provide half-priced MetroCards for low-income New Yorkers. If this bill is passed, approximately 800,000 New Yorkers are projected to qualify based on their income levels.

Riders Alliance Executive Director John Raskin, who has been calling for fairer fares, said that he agrees with the mayor’s plan.

“A millionaires’ tax would require some New Yorkers to pay, but the status quo requires literally millions of New Yorkers to pay in the form of lost wages, missed work and days ruined by breakdowns and delays,” said Raskin. “It’s fair to ask the New Yorkers who benefit the most from our city’s prosperity to pay a little more to repair the infrastructure that the entire economy relies on. As the subway system falls apart, the push for fair fares for low-income transit riders has never been so urgent. New Yorkers realize more than ever the central role that transit plays in our ability to get ahead in this city, and a truly successful transit system is one that’s reliable, comprehensive and everyone can afford to ride. It’s time to end a system where low-income New Yorkers have to skip meals, beg for swipes or even jump turnstiles in order to get to work or school.”

State Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) however, disagreed with the mayor’s plan.

“What the mayor fails to understand is that this tax would affect middle-class families and small business owners, many of whom pay their business tax through the personal income tax,” said Avella. “I believe any such increased tax rate should start at individuals making over $1 million in taxable income—after appropriate deductions. If the mayor changes his proposal, I would be happy to support it.”

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com.