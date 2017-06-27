Mayor To Move His Office To Queens For Week In July

Share 0

Mayor Bill de Blasio will move his offices to Queens as part of the “City Hall in Your Borough” initiative from July 17 to 21.

“As we move City Hall from borough to borough, we hope to continue building a closer relationship between New Yorkers and their city government,” the mayor said. “In Queens, we will continue focusing city resources on the borough’s most pressing needs.”

This will be the initiative’s third stop, following Staten Island and the Bronx.

The mayor’s entire crew will be along for the outer borough road trip. The cadre will include deputy mayors and senior administration officials who will run the Big Apple from Queens Borough Hall on Queens Boulevard in Kew Gardens. The office plans to focus on the people of Queens and their concerns for those five days.

The week-long excursion will lend mayor’s office officials to a cabinet meeting, resource fair and town hall as well as various stops and events throughout the borough.

“Queens welcomes the administration to Borough Hall and the opportunity to engage on the needs and challenges unique to the World’s Borough,” said Queens Borough President Melinda Katz. “With 2.3 million residents, there will be much ground to cover for the families of Queens.”

The mayor’s office added that First Lady Chirlane McCray will also hold a series of events during the week and that more details on “City Hall In Your Borough” will be announced as the week nears.

— Jon Cronin