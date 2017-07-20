Mayor Kicks Off Weeklong Queens Residency

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Mayor Bill de Blasio kicked off a weeklong residency at Queens Borough Hall with an event alongside Queens Borough President Melinda Katz.

“The people of Queens are not shy, are they, Borough President?” he asked with a grin. “We’re going to be hearing a lot from the people of Queens—including a lot of good ideas.”

De Blasio praised Queens’ diversity and offered up some Queens “bona fides”—he spent two years living on Saul Street in Flushing and two years in Astoria during his “bachelor years.”

“I rode the number 7 train every day,” he said.

He credited the city’s neighborhood policing plan for a 7.5 percent drop in crime during the first six months of 2017—a more significant drop than the citywide average. Ten of the 16 NYPD precincts in Queens are part of the neighborhood policing program, with two being added the day prior to the press conference. He also celebrated the fact that unemployment in Queens had been cut in half since 2014, and that Queens has the lowest unemployment rate of all five boroughs.

Katz thanked the mayoral administration for its responsiveness to Queens’ concerns.

“Your commissioners and deputy mayors, every time we have asked them to sit at the table with us in the borough of Queens, they don’t hesitate,” she said. “It has been a remarkable partnership.”

Katz also celebrated Queens’ diversity, noting that 48 percent of the borough’s population was born outside the United States.

“That means that folks are coming here and they expect a good education, they expect healthcare…they expect the fact that they can have transportation back and forth to work,” she said. “It’s also an amazing responsibility to make sure that we are delivering the services necessary.”

Katz put in a request for more funding for transportation, calling Queens a “transportation desert.”