Mayor Announces New Library In Rego Park

At a Rego Park town hall on May 8, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that a new $32 million Rego Park Library will replace the current 42-year-old structure.

In a statement to the press, he explained that the old 7,500 square foot building is too small for the growing community, lacks ADA accessibility, and has out-of-date technology. Last year, it had a circulation of nearly 194,000, and 189,000 visitors. The new building is a 18,000 square foot (more than double the size), two-story building in the same location. The new library will be built where the current one stands, but there is no word yet on construction dates or renderings.

“Libraries are at the heart of neighborhoods across the city, and I am thrilled to announce that Rego Park will have a new facility to meet its needs,” said de Blasio. “As the neighborhood continues to grow, this library will be a treasured cornerstone of the community.”

“These substantial investments are not only for the long-awaited expansion of the Rego Park Library, but for the children, seniors and families of Rego Park,” said Borough President Katz, who allocated half the funding for the new library. “These capital funds will allow for a brand new, state-of-the-art community hub of learning, literacy and culture.”

“Words cannot express how happy and grateful I am that the Rego Park Library expansion will now become a reality,” said Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills). “I have been working on providing the residents of Rego Park with an enhanced library structure since the 1990s and finally it’s happening. The Rego Park Library is one of the most heavily utilized in my district. Libraries are not just for research and light reading anymore, they are community, job placement, and adult literacy centers. They are a vital and critical resource for community residents and I am overjoyed that the people of Rego Park will finally have a newly expanded library right in their own neighborhood. ”