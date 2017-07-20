Mayor Announces Charles B. Wang Extension

Share 0

As part of the ongoing City Hall In Your Borough week in Queens, Mayor Bill de Blasio and first lady Chirlane McCray stopped by Flushing’s Charles B. Wang Community Health Center on Tuesday to announce the creation of a new health center known as HealthView. The center, located at 131-68 40th Rd., will be an extension of the Charles B. Wang Center and provide a wide array of medical resources—regardless of visitors’ ability to pay.

Joined by Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing) and Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Flushing), McCray praised the work of community health centers in providing affordable care to all people, regardless of income or citizenship.

“When it’s fully up and running, more than 25,000 patients will be able to rely on HealthView for their most basic healthcare needs, from primary care and dental checkups to pediatric care and women’s health services,” she said.

The center will also provide mental-health services—in keeping with McCray’s Thrive NYC program, which aims to expand mental-health resources—and multilingual services.

But much of the press conference took on a national scope as both McCray and de Blasio disparaged congressional Republicans’ recent attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“We’re celebrating that more people will be getting healthcare,” de Blasio said, “while literally, over these weeks in Washington people have been talking about how to take healthcare away from millions and millions of Americans.”

–James Farrell