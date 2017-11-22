Mayor Announces More Affordable Housing, Trash Pick-Up And Traffic Agents

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

In his 44th mayoral town hall since becoming mayor, Mayor Bill de Blasio promised to bring more traffic agents, trash pick-up and affordable housing, but not more parking, to Flushing.

At Flushing International High School, the mayor announced that he would be bring 300,000 new affordable apartments to New York City, of which 232 new units would be in Flushing and 66 would be set aside for seniors.

“You’re always asking, ‘Will the apartments really be affordable?’” the mayor said.

He said that the apartments would be affordable to people who make as little as $21,000 per year.

Tina Lee, of the Flushing Business Improvement District, and several downtown merchants asked the mayor for new parking in the Flushing area and to “consider the entire community” when making plans for Select Bus Service and affordable housing.

De Blasio responded that he would not promote putting more cars on the road and added that “roadways can’t handle more cars.”

Polly Trottenberg, commissioner for the city’s Department of Transportation, said that in studies to implement bus lanes, the department discovered that downtown Flushing gets 83 percent of its business from walkers or residents using mass transit.

The mayor also announced that the city’s Department of Sanitation would double trash bin picks-ups in downtown Flushing. With the advent of bus lanes and the proliferation of a congested downtown area, the mayor also said that more traffic enforcement agents would be placed in Downtown Flushing.