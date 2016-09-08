Maspeth Will Not Back Down From Fight

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

After succumbing to boos and heckles at last week’s Community Board 5 public hearing regarding the Maspeth shelter, Assemblywoman Marg-aret Markey (D-Maspeth) announced late on Wednesday that the city has postponed the shelter’s Oct. 1 opening.

The announcement from Markey’s office did not reveal the new date. She stated, “This postponement gives us the opportunity to continue to bring pressure on the city to change its plan for Maspeth.”

Through speculation about zoning legitimacy, concern for the welfare of the homeless and suspicions about governmental conspiracy, the Maspeth community continues their campaign to prevent the opening of the homeless shelter at the Holiday Inn Express on 55th Road.

At last week’s CB 5 hearing, when Steven Banks, head of the Department of Homeless Services, spoke to the crowd of approximately 1,000, they all turned their backs to him.

That same night, Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley (D-Glendale) announced that she, state Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and Assemblywoman Markey filed a lawsuit against the city and Banks for breaking a city code that states that family shelters must have a kitchen in each unit.

At the meeting Crowley stated, “This lawsuit declares that the mayor’s office is in clear violation of the city’s administrative code. The law states that adult, homeless families must be housed in units with kitchen facilities – which we know do not exist inside hotel rooms. It should, however, be made known that the city has existing contracts with legal cluster homeless shelters, which are going unused. These cluster sites are privately owned apartments within buildings, which include kitchens and other home amenities.”

She added, “The goal of this lawsuit is to stop the administration from letting go of their existing contracts, to help improve the conditions within the clusters, and ensure the city is doing what is right, fair and just.”

Later, Brian Barnwell, an attorney running against Markey for the Assembly District 30 seat, said, “It is a valid complaint,” but he is worried the city could simply change the name of the function of the shelter from families to adults only.

Barnwell said the hotel is currently in an industrial zone, and it should have been included in the lawsuit whether or not this residential shelter should share whatever variance the hotel received.

One of the community’s prime worries is the owner of the Holiday Inn Express, Harshad Patel, who also owned the Verve Hotel, a former problem-plagued homeless shelter also run by the Acacia Network.

State Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) also believes Patel is not a businessman with whom the city should be dealing. Though the shelter is outside of his district, Avella joined the fight two weeks ago at a protest march against the shelter in Maspeth. Avella cited his interest as being chair of the Task Force on the Delivery of Social Services.

This week Avella, wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara asking for a federal probe into Patel’s dealings at the Maspeth site, “Mr. Patel openly admitted to paying a former state-elected official more than $20,000 to get that official to effect a zoning change in his favor.”

“I find it shocking that Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York City Department of Homeless Services would seek to enter into an agreement with an individual who has openly admitted to what appears to be a lengthy bribery scheme seeking action from a city agency for a prior hotel property he owned.”

Avella asked Bharara to look into the Maspeth location and any other hotels Patel owns.

