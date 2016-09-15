Maspeth Shelter Victory Not What It Seems

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

The Maspeth community has taught the city a lesson in the execution of civil disobedience.

After weeks of protesting in front of the Holiday Inn Express, Maspeth residents got a sign that their hard work is paying off. Harshad Patel, owner of the Holiday Inn Express, announced in several media outlets that he was backing off from the shelter that is planned to open on Oct. 1.

Though this seems like a victory, Bob Holden, president of the Juniper Park Civic Association, isn’t getting excited. He said if the plan was truly called off, the Department of Homeless Services and the Acacia Network, which would run it, would have announced it as well. DHS and Acacia have confirmed that they are moving ahead with their plans for the shelter.

“I don’t trust DHS and I don’t trust Patel,” said Holden. He said Patel only began responding to his phone calls when state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara asking him to investigate Patel, after it was discovered that Patel had bribed an elected official in 2009.

Holden also reported that he and Anthony Nunziato, a perennial Republican opponent to Assemblywoman Margaret Markey (D-Maspeth), sent flowers to Patel’s home address with the note, “If you don’t want to meet with us in Maspeth, we’ll come to you on Saturday.” Holden said Patel called him immediately after receiving the flowers and said, “I don’t want to be at war with the neighborhood.” After his initial comments to the press on Thursday, Patel has not returned phone calls.

DHS has since said that it does not deal with hotel owners, but only with providers like the Acacia Network. He added that Patel told him that there are currently no homeless people in the shelter because it would be against his contract with the Holiday Inn.

Holden had also promised to protest in front of Patel’s home and the home of Steven Banks, the head of DHS. He announced last Friday night that the protest will proceed.

State Sen. Joe Addabbo (D-Howard Beach) confirmed that Patel was in talks with the Acacia Network last Friday. Addabbo, who joined in a lawsuit against the city – stating that DHS cannot run a family shelter without kitchens for each family – said he finds it “very questionable” that the mayor’s office is doing business with Patel. He noted, “Cluster programs work and they’re less of a burden on the community.”

Addabbo noted that in shelter hotels where there are no kitchens, people sneak in hot plates, which he sees as a hazard.

He said the city should move back to how homeless people were dealt with during Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s administration. “The homeless population hasn’t increased that much,” he added.

Regarding all the protests at the shelter site, he said, “I don’t ever remember the community going into a riot situation. I have not seen that kind of animosity towards the administration before.”

Curtis Sliwa, radio talk-show host and founder of the Guardian Angels, joined the residents in front of the Holiday Inn Express at last Friday’s protest. He called de Blasio’s plan for housing the homeless in hotels “a war on neighborhoods,” and believes that de Blasio is putting shelters in neighborhoods where he will not get votes.