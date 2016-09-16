Maspeth Shelter Protest Goes On The Road

Share 1

BY JON CRONIN

Tonight the Maspeth homeless shelter protest is moving from its nightly location to the private home of Steven Banks, the commissioner of Human Resources Administration and the Department of Homeless Services, in Brooklyn.

The protestors plan to meet at 6 p.m. tonight at the Holiday Inn Express in Maspeth on 55th Road and then board buses taking them to Banks’ Windsor Terrance home.

Bob Holden, president of the Juniper Park Civic Association and protest organizer believes as long as they are not on private property, and as long as they keep moving, they will not be in violation of any law.

“If they stop us, we’ll deal with it then,” said Holden, also noting that they now have legal representation. Holden added that this protest is the first of many and they plan to protest the Holiday Inn Express owner’s other hotel-shelter locations.

Aja Worthy-Davis, deputy press secretary of the mayor’s office released this statement in reply to hearing the news, “Intimidation and threats are not how we resolve problems in New York City. The City will continue to engage with community members regarding this proposal, but New York City will not stand for the harassment of a government official and his family at their home. Expanding our city’s shelters is not easy or popular, but New Yorkers deserve substantive action that recognizes the simple truth that the citywide issue of homelessness requires an equitable, citywide solution.”

