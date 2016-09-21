Maspeth Shelter Protest Goes On The Road

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

Last week, the Maspeth homeless shelter protest moved from its nightly location to Brooklyn in front of the private home of Steven Banks, commissioner of the Human Resources Administration, and then to Oyster Bay, Long Island, to protest in front of the suburban home of Acacia Network CEO Raul Russi.

In front of Banks’ home on the cool, quiet, tree-lined Sherman Street in Windsor Terrace, police blocked off a large portion of the street in anticipation of the protesters as residents sat on their stoops waiting for what was coming.

A little after 8 p.m., whistles, air horns and chants of “Banks has got to go!” deafeningly broke the usual city cacophony. Then the crowd of approximately 150 people yelled “Liar, liar, liar” as they gathered in front of Banks’s unlit, seemingly unoccupied home.

An elderly woman and resident of Sherman Street for 60 years, whose neighbors called her the “unofficial mayor,” screamed at the protesters that there were over 40 families on the block with children trying to sleep before school the next day. One protester yelled back to her, “Deal with it! We’re going to be here every day! Every day!”

As the elderly woman, who refused to give her name, was interviewed by the televised press, the crowd moved towards her and drowned out her voice. Afterwards, a couple of the protesters took her aside and explained their plight. She said she understood, but thought this protest better suited Gracie Mansion or City Hall. That comment was later echoed by Mayor Bill de Blasio on NPR’s Brian Lehrer Show last Friday. The protesters plan to accept de Blasio’s invitation.

Mike Locasio, a Community Board 5 member and protest organizer, apologized on a bullhorn to the neighbors and explained why they were there.

Last week Aja Worthy-Davis, deputy press secretary of the mayor’s office, released this statement in reply after hearing the news: “Intimidation and threats are not how we resolve problems in New York City. The city will continue to engage with community members regarding this proposal, but New York City will not stand for the harassment of a government official and his family at their home. Expanding our city’s shelters is not easy or popular, but New Yorkers deserve substantive action that recognizes the simple truth that the citywide issue of homelessness requires an equitable, citywide solution.”

Robert Holden, president of Juniper Park Civic Association, responded, “Since when are peaceful protests equivalent to ‘intimidation and threats’? The first amendment guarantees the right of public assembly. As I recall, it was Mayor de Blasio who made sure he got arrested protesting the closure of Long Island College Hospital while chanting ‘No hospital, no peace.’ Instead of converting LICH into affordable housing to help lessen the homeless crisis, he ended up selling it to a developer and triggering a federal investigation. The administration’s criticisms of our actions ring hollow.”

Holden noted that they now have legal representation. He added that this protest is the first of many, and they plan to protest the Holiday Inn Express owner’s other hotel-shelter locations.

The NYPD reported that last week before the protest, Banks received an anonymous threatening phone call on September 9th and an anonymous letter on September 13th, which are being investigated by detectives as aggravated harassment.

According to the Maspeth 11378 Facebook page, the protesters plan on busing the protest this Saturday to the Floral Park home of Harshad Patel, owner of the Maspeth Holiday Inn Express.

