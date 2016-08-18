Maspeth Rallies And Roars Against Shelter

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

Over a 1,000 Maspeth residents flooded Martin Luther High School last week with the immutable message that they will do whatever it takes to prevent a homeless shelter from opening in their community.

Inside the packed, sweltering high school gymnasium residents sat fanning themselves while booing elected officials and screaming over NYC Human Resources Commissioner Stephen Banks as he attempted to explain the logistics for choosing the location for a shelter that will tentatively open Oct. 1 at the Holiday Inn Express.

He stated that there has been a 20 year increase in homelessness in the city; that in 2014 there were 51,000 people in need of shelter and the projection for the next year is 71,000. To provide prospective he said that in 1994 there were 24,000.

The crowd went wild with boos and chants of “No homeless shelter.” Banks added that in the past, “the city used to open shelters in the middle of the night with no notification.” As the chant got louder, he couldn’t speak and Randal Gast, executive director of the high school, pleaded with them to be respectful.

Michael LoCascio, Community Board 5 member and organizer of the meeting, pleaded with them to let him speak, “We need to know what we’re fighting before. I spent 80 to 90 hours in the last few days putting this thing together. I want to hear what the man has to say and then we can go get ‘em.”

Banks then continued, “There are 243 residents of Maspeth residents around the city right now. The approach we are taking is trying to reduce the use of clustering shelters and limit the use of single hotel rooms.”

Acknowledging a statement yelled from the crowd, Banks said, “To the gentleman who is yelling at me in the front row that they should go back to East New York, I want to emphasize again that 243 of your neighbors…,” then his voice was drowned out by booing and screaming.

Residents took their turn speaking their minds and seemed to try to prevent the project with the sheer volume and vitriol in their voices.

One resident shouted that the homeless problem “is a fabrication made up by City Hall,” and stated that he sees out-of-state plates on cars coming and going from the Pan Am shelter.

Another asked, “When did New Yorkers start procreating at such a rate?” and claimed, “I will go to any length to prevent this shelter from opening.”

One man said to Banks that if he didn’t mind having a homeless shelter in his Brooklyn neighborhood he must enjoy the company of prostitutes and drug addicts.

An elderly woman noted how she raised a family in Maspeth, grand-children and now great-grand-children, but now fears the changes in the neighborhood and wants to keep it safe.

The announcement of Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley’s (D-Glendale) taking the podium quickly went from jeers to cheers as she did her best to scream over the crowd, “Mayor Bill de Blasio and this administration’s proposal for yet another homeless shelter is short sighted, irresponsible and completely inadequate.

“Hotels are not the solution to New York City’s homeless crisis. It is the wrong approach, not only for the homeless but for the Maspeth community.”

She added, “We support ourselves and our neighbors and the mayor is trying to solve the City’s homelessness problem on our backs.”

Crowley noted that there are already three shelters within walking distance from the Holiday Inn; the domestic violence shelter in Woodside, at the Metro Motel on Queens Boulevard in Woodside and the Pan Am Shelter in Elmhurst.

Crowley also pointed to Department of Homeless Services recently putting two sex offenders in the Pan Am shelter as a betrayal to the community.

“The real solution to all of this is to create real affordable housing,” said Crowley.

She called out Banks for commenting himself that using hotels is the wrong approach to solving the homeless crisis.

State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) “All these people and the thousand outside can’t be wrong.” Addabbo pointed out that these temporary shelters become permanent housing for the homeless, that Maspeth does not have the public transportation available that would help, there are no kitchens in the rooms and the City does not provide the appropriate programs.

“We need to help these people. Dumping them in the Holiday Inn does not help them,” said Addabbo.

He added that although the Department of Homeless Services was retooled to run under the auspices of NYC Human Resources Administration, “the efficiency of spending $1.7 billion dollars to help these people get back on their feet has not worked.

“Obviously the pathway we are going down does not work for us, it does not work for these people.”

Addabbo noted, “I have been around a while. I have never seen this kind of animosity toward a mayor.”

He said they are willing to work with the administration but in “smaller clusters” with people who need the help. Speaking directly to Banks, Addabbo said, “I know you know how government works. I know Mayor de Blasio knows how the government works. This is not working.”

Outside the meeting, another 500 people toiled in the heat.

After not being allowed in the school, the crowd made their way over to the Holiday Inn a few blocks away. Their protest blocked the street in front of the hotel as police guarded the private property of the hotel.

One man was taken away in cuffs after and issued a summons for trying to enter the hotel after the police instructed him not to. According to several witnesses it took several officers to detain him.

The protestors kept it quiet towards the end of the type with some quickly dissipating chants of “No homeless shelter.” Other commented that there were already single rooms set aside for the homeless. One man warned patrons rolling their luggage across the street not to stay there because “there are prostitutes and drug dealers inside.”

