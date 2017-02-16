Maspeth Burglar Refuses To Groin And Bear It

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

A burglar who was shot by a police officer in the groin while trying to flee a Maspeth home is now suing the NYPD for $10 million.

Felix Perez, 38, a Crowns Height resident who is currently awaiting trial in Queens Criminal Court and being held at Rikers Island, is suing the NYPD for the bullet that is still lodged in him, according to a lawsuit filed with Manhattan Federal Court.

The 104th Precinct police officer who shot him was not named in the lawsuit.

Perez, who is acting as his own attorney, wrote in the lawsuit that the post-traumatic stress suffered from the shooting has given him nightmares, fitful sleep and a constant fear that uniformed officers will attack him.

The bullet narrowly missed Perez’s urethra, rectum and femoral artery, according to the lawsuit.

Perez also noted that he has been prescribed antipsychotic medication to deal with the stress of the trauma.

In August, a homeowner noticed a man inside her house at 55-38 66th St. in Maspeth through security cameras that she can access remotely on her smart phone. She called 911 and officers from the 104th Precinct were dispatched.

Across the street, neighbor Ray Johnston was packing up to move with his wife and sons when the family noticed police surrounding the home across the street. Initially, the family thought it was a drug bust and immediately started filming the police with a smart phone as they circled the house.

Johnston’s son, Dante, said he could see the owner of the house across the street outside standing on the lawn in front of the house as the police arrived. He saw the police enter the house and the owner quickly followed them inside. She then left the house quickly carrying her dog.

According to Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce, Perez was shot in the groin during a struggle with police and then fled, only to be captured a few blocks away. Boyce said that Perez was transported to Elmhurst Hospital Center. He had previously been arrested for burglary six times in Queens and Brooklyn.

