Mark-Viverito’s Secret To Her Success

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

While Melissa Mark-Viverito is known as the New York City Council Speaker and the first Puerto Rican woman and Latina to represent the 8thDistrict, and has served on several committees, the key to her success is simple, yet goes unnoticed: She’s a Latina.

“My culture is a strong part of my upbringing, it is the essence of who I am,” said Mark-Viverito. “Latina is my cultural identification.”

Mark-Viverito was born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, until the age of 18, when she decided to leave the island to seek her education and independence.

Given her family’s New York City background, Mark-Viverito’s decision to go away to college wasn’t too big a transition. Although she had family in the state, she wanted to get the full dorming experience by living on campus at Columbia University.

Throughout her college career Mark-Viverito realized that she had taken for granted the fact that everyone was Puerto Rican back at home. At Columbia University that wasn’t the case, given that it’s an Ivy League school, so the Latino population was slim.

“I began to question my identity and who I was,” said Mark-Viverito. “My pride for my community and its history was reinforced by the changes I encountered in college.”

After obtaining her degree, Mark-Viverito moved to the Village on the lower west side of Manhattan. While the village is known for its fashion, for being home of the LGBTQ movement and for being the birthplace of pop ‘60s music, it didn’t hit home for Mark-Viverito.

However, she knew exactly where that home feeling would be, and she immediately relocated to East Harlem, also known as El Barrio. The neighborhood of East Harlem is predominantly populated with Latinos, mostly Puerto Rican with an increasing immigrant population of Dominican, Salvadoran and Mexican.

Mark-Viverito looked up to her mother, who was an activist in the feminist movement, and was immediately drawn to grounded Latina women, from whom she received mentorship.

“The only way I got to where I got is because of the mentors in my life, because of all the Latina women, specifically Puerto Rican women that have been there for me,” said Mark-Viverito. “My mother is a strong figure in my life so I looked for her same qualities in other Latina women and I stalked them until they became my mentors.”

According to Mark-Viverito, it was her mentors who encouraged her to run for office.

Given that both her parents were involved in politics, Mark-Viverito grew up with political knowledge and found herself involved in several local issues, leading to her full-time involvement in New York City politics.

Before she was elected as the Speaker, Mark-Viverito served as a member of Community Board 11, coordinated the movement Todo Nueva York con Vieques, was president of Mujeres del Barrio and was the Strategic Organizer for Local 1199.

In regard to the obstacles she has faced because of her culture, Mark-Viverito said it’s something she is still going through.

“You are not seen as equal as others and that’s a reality in my life,” said Mark-Viverito. “As an up-and-coming Latina, I’m not taken seriously and I think that there are certain stereotypes Latinas in general go through. But we have to fight it. We have to defy those stereotypes and expectations. Those barriers really demonstrate the potential of our community.”

Mark-Viverito’s advice to young Latina women is not to hesitate to reach out to successful women.

“You have to surround yourself with people that are going to challenge you and are going to keep you grounded,” said Mark-Viverito. “The same way that I was mentored by grounded women to get to where I’ve gotten, I strive to be that same figure in other women’s lives. Young women need to be guided; they need to be reminded to stay grounded as they progress in life. Being around positive people will give you motivation, encouragement and support.”

The celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month is just like celebrating any other culture, Mark-Viverito said.

“Culture in general is an important part of one’s identity,” said Mark-Viverito. “Celebrating one’s culture is all a way of affirming that reality.”

