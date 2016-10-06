Mark Cipolla And The Two-Party System

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Mark Cipolla, the Republican candidate challenging incumbent state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) for the 11th Senate District, has had many jobs. A former prosecutor in the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office and a personal injury lawyer, Cipolla also spent time as a substitute teacher in public schools and as a construction worker for the Mason Tenders union. He would have been a police officer too, if poor eyesight didn’t hold him back. But if you ask Cipolla, the job of “aspiring state Senator” was one he didn’t see coming.

“I never thought that I would be running for this type of office,” he said in an interview at the Queens Tribune office. He first considered running two years ago, but didn’t begin making any real preparations until much later, after becoming concerned that Avella might run unopposed, like in the 2012 state senate race.

“I decided to run because I didn’t want the guy running unopposed again. I believe in the two-party system,” said Cipolla. “It’s necessary not just for me to win, but it’s necessary for our system to operate the way it’s supposed to.”

Cipolla is a lifetime New Yorker who has lived in Queens since 1988. He got his law degree from St. John’s University and currently lives in Hollis Hills and is married with three children. In his interview with the Queens Tribune, Cipolla emphasized his position as a political outsider and outlined his views on issues in northeast Queens and beyond.

One of the issues that Cipolla is most passionate about is school choice. He emphasized the need to make use of already existing schools to alleviate overcrowding and provide parents with more local school selection. This includes making private schools more affordable and accessible.

“There are Catholic schools in our area and I imagine that there are other private schools in the area that have empty seats,” said Cipolla. “I believe that there’s enough [people] that would be ok with curriculum but can’t afford it—they might actually prefer it but can’t afford it—and if we allowed them that opportunity, you’d be alleviating the stress on the schools that are overburdened.”

He says that the issue at the heart of his campaign is what he what he calls an overall decline in quality of life, “whether it’s related to the economy sliding back, homelessness growing, student debt, there’s a broad range of economic issues.”

He pointed to rising crime, particularly a rising grand larceny rate in the 111th Precinct, and more homeless people on the streets as an example of how that decline affects the 11th senate district.

Cipolla addressed the issue of homeless shelter, which took the spotlight in northeast Queens last week as protests against conversions of hotels into homeless shelters came to Bellerose. He expressed his sympathy for the homeless.

“I know what it’s like to have people that I care about living less than ideal situations,” he said.

Still, he has policy concerns, and believes that communities were justified in their protests because there didn’t seem to be enough notification about the shelters’ installment. As senator, he said, he would have joined their protests.

“From a policy standpoint, site selection, the community’s supposed to be aware of what’s going on, and that’s not always the case,” he said, adding that as senator he would push for the community boards to have more input in the site selection process and would consider passing legislation that requires earlier community notification when a shelter site is selected.

He emphasized that he is not a career politician and argued that this outsider status set him apart from Avella. He cited his experience in the school system and as a construction worker.

“I’ve got a lot of experience, real life experience, that our senator does not have,” said Cipolla.

Looking ahead, Cipolla will face the challenge of a lack of name recognition, but enjoys the support of the Queens County Republican Club and Republican leaders like former state senator of the district Frank Padavan.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com, or @farrellj329.