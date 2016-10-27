Marine Terrace Renovation Rumors Put To Rest

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Congressman Joe Crowley, state SeCongressman Joe Crowley, state Sen. Jose Peralta (D-East Elmhurst), Councilman Costa Constantinides and the vice chair of the Democratic Caucus held a press release on Tuesday at the Marine Terrace renovation site, 20th Avenue and Shore Boulevard in the Ditmars section of northern Astoria, to address and support the project.

Marine Terrace, which operates with federal housing financing, is currently a 444-unit complex comprising seven three-story buildings, with 441 units set aside for tenants with Section 8 vouchers. This subsidy allows for renters to pay 30 percent of their income for rent, with Section 8 paying the remaining balance.

Earlier this summer, Marine Terrace was sold to Related Companies, which will keep the units as Section 8 for another 30 years. It will also make renovations to the building, including two new residential buildings that will create 53 additional affordable units. The new buildings will replace two existing single-story parking garages.

Given the convergence of homeless shelters with many of the hotels throughout the city, rumors immediately began to circulate that these renovations were due to the development’s becoming a homeless shelter.

During the press conference, elected officials put the rumor to rest, stating that 42 of the additional units will be reserved for households with 60 percent of area median income (AMI) or below, and 11 will be reserved for formerly homeless veterans.

“The significant renovations that Related Companies is planning to undertake at Marine Terrace will help preserve much-needed affordable housing in our neighborhood, create a community space, and enhance the quality-of-life for all Marine Terrace residents,” said Crowley, Peralta, assemblymember Aravella Simotas and Constantinides in a joint statement.

“The additional units will provide homes for our veterans who have risked their lives to protect our freedom and who have had a hard time finding a place to live. We wholeheartedly support this plan.”

In addition to the 53 units, some of the other renovations include improvement of the existing kitchens, bathrooms, windows, security doors, roofs and other spaces. Marine Terrace will also build a new community space for residents featuring a fitness center, laundry room, computer lab and event space.

According to Peralta, given that Related is a big and well-known company, it wasn’t necessary for them to both keep and build affordable housing.

“They don’t need anything in their portfolio that says they are dealing with Section 8 and affordable housing,” said Peralta. “They purchased it and are now taking it all apart and putting it back up again all at the same price that you would have paid previously. This is what we need in terms of companies stepping up to the plate. We are undergoing an affordable-housing crisis which is why we have a rise in homelessness.”

Related is not only building affordable housing but is also adding over 50 more apartments, in addition to providing priority for veterans.

“I wish many more developers would think this way,” said Peralta.

He also congratulated Related for addressing the rumors immediately, which he says the Mayor’s office has failed to do whenever rumors have surfaced in regard to its actions.

“These guys said, ‘Let me clarify these rumors. Here’s what is going on. This is what we will do; how we’ll do it. Here’s our plans and we want to go public,’” said Peralta. “I applaud Related for doing what they did but also for being a part of the solution instead of being a part of the problem.”

