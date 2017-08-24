Man Throws Bricks Through Bayside Church Window

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

A man was arrested after throwing bricks through the window of a Bayside church, according to the NYPD and a City Council candidate who witnessed the incident.

Terry Lee, 25, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. on Aug. 24 and charged with criminal mischief and harassment after allegedly sending three bricks crashing through the front window of the American Martyrs Church on Bell Boulevard, according to the NYPD.

Lee also allegedly slapped the cell phone out of a bystander’s hand as the individual was calling 911, “causing annoyance and alarm,” the NYPD said in an email.

City Council Candidate Joe Concannon, who is challenging Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) for the 23rd Council District, witnessed the event as it happened and shared pictures on his Facebook page. He said that the perpetrator went through significant effort to commit the vandalism, grabbing the projectiles one by one from across the street.

“He was going across the crosswalk back and forth to get his bricks,” Concannon said.

Representatives for the church were not immediately available for comment.

