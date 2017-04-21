Man Pleads Guilty To Robbery Of Former Knicks Rookie

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

The man responsible for the 2015 robbery of former Knicks player Cleanthony Early, 26, pleaded guilty to his role in the crime in Brooklyn Federal Court on Monday.

Delvon Dowling, 23, was arrested in April 2016 on unrelated charges when he told authorities that he was in the crew that jumped and robbed Early on Dec. 30, 2015 shortly after the basketball player and his girlfriend, Iliani Douge, 27, left CityScapes Gentlemen’s Club in Maspeth at approximately 4 a.m.

On Monday in court, Dowling admitted to accessory charges and now faces up to 10 years in jail.

According to police reports, Early and Douge were in an Uber when three cars surrounded the vehicle at a red light. When a group of men wearing masks exited the cars, the Uber sped off. However, the attackers continued its pursuit and boxed the cab in at the next intersection. The attackers bombarded Early, demanding property and jewelry and the gold caps on his teeth, followed by one man shooting him in his right knee, which had previously undergone arthroscopic surgery.

Early was taken to Cornell Medical Center in stable condition and returned to the team approximately four months after the incident. He is currently in the NBA’s development league.

