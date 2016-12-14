Man Killed On Van Wyck Expressway

Share 0

By Ariel Hernandez

A man was struck and killed yesterday at approximately 4:50 p.m. on the Van Wyck Expressway at Jewel Avenue.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, a preliminary investigation revealed that the man jumped over the median of the Van Wyck Expressway and was struck by a red Subaru Forester, which was travelling north bound. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the location and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

The operator of the vehicle remained on the scene. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.