Man Killed While Trying To Cross Clearview Expressway

Share 0

A truck driver struck and killed an unidentified man who was trying to cross the Clearview Expressway on Friday night, according to the NYPD.

Police received the call around 7:24 p.m. and arrived at the scene to find the man unresponsive and unconscious. He was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was going from east to west across the Clearview Expressway near 46th Avenue, police said. The driver, a 49-year-old man driving northbound in a Peterbilt tractor, saw the victim and attempted to swerve out of the way, but ultimately struck him with the truck’s passenger-side fender.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

-James Farrell