Man Killed After Crashing Into Parked Truck On LIE

A Westbury man was killed on Tuesday afternoon when his white 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into the back of box truck parked on the side of the Long Island Expressway.

According to the NYPD’s preliminary investigation, at approximately 1:36 p.m., Kevin Hurtes was traveling west on the Long Island Expressway when he hit the back of the truck near the Queens Midtown Tunnel Expressway and Mazeau Street.

Officers on scene determined that Hurtes was suffering from both head and body trauma. When Emergency Medical Services arrived, he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured and the investigation is still ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.

-Jon Cronin