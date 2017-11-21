Man Goes Missing in Flushing

Share 0

The NYPD is looking for a Flushing resident who was reported missing on Nov. 19.

The man, Victor Navarro, is 71 years old and lives at 142-30 Sanford Ave. in Flushing. He’s described as a Hispanic male, weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, gray shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

According to the NYPD, the man was last seen on Nov. 19 at 4 a.m. in his residence.

Anyone with information on Navarro’s whereabouts should contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips online at the Crime Stoppers website, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

-James Farrell