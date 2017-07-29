Man Found Dead After One-Car Crash

Share 0

The NYPD is investigating a car crash involving one car near Union Turnpike and Winchester Boulevard and Union Turnpike.

The operator of the car, 54-year-old Daniel Rainis of Kew Gardens, was unconscious and unresponsive and was transported to Long Island Jewish Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad said that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on the Grand Central Parkway and exited the ramp toward Winchester Boulevard. Rainis then continued eastbound across Winchester Boulevard and into a wooded area.

The NYPD says that the investigation remains ongoing.

-James Farrell