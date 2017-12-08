Man Faces Seven Years For Attempted Bayside Break-In

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

A Brooklyn man was convicted on Thursday of a 2016 Bayside burglary attempt during which video of the burglary was posted to social media and the suspect was caught after being recognized in a local park, the Queens district attorney said.

According to Queens DA Richard Brown, Fabio E. Abreu, 26, was caught the day after the burglary when he was recognized in a park by a 911 caller who saw Abreu’s photograph after the homeowner posted it on a community Facebook page.

In the video, Abreu, who lives on Loring Avenue in Brooklyn, is seen jumping over a locked fence at 223rd Street in Bayside on July 24, 2016, and entering the backyard. He can then be seen trying to open windows and doors. Abreu then noticed the surveillance cameras and in a suspected attempt to cover his tracks, approached the front door, which was equipped with a doorbell camera. The camera then took a photo of Abreu’s face before he ran off.

The homeowner then posted the video on a community Facebook page. On the following day, a 911 caller made a report that led to Abreu’s arrest.

Abreu was convicted of second-degree attempted burglary and third-degree criminal trespass before Acting Queens Supreme Court Justice Gene Lopez. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 9 and he faces up to seven years in prison.

“This defendant attempted to break into a private residence that was prepared and waiting for his arrival,” Brown said. “As the defendant jumped over a locked fence, looked in multiple windows and attempted to open the back door, all of his actions were being recorded on a home video system. Stills from the video were later uploaded to a social media site which resulted in his apprehension and conviction.”