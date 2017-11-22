Man Arrested In LeFrak City Shooting

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

A Brooklyn man has been arrested following a shooting that took place in LeFrak City in Corona on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., a 41-year-old man engaged in a physical altercation with Katrell Dixon, 23. Dixon allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the man twice in each leg, once in the hand and another in his buttocks, police said.

Upon EMS and police arrival, the man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in serious, but stable, condition and Dixon was arrested at the scene. Police allegedly recovered his firearm.

Dixon is facing attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and unlawful passion of marijuana charges.

The investigation is ongoing and police have yet to determine the cause of the dispute between the two men.