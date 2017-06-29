Man Arrested In Kew Gardens Stabbing

Share 0

Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in an early-morning altercation at a Kew Gardens apartment.

At 2:27 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a stabbing at 94-28 117 St. in Kew Gardens. Officers discovered a 26-year-old who was unconscious and unresponsive and had a stab wound in his neck. EMS responders arrived and took the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Following an investigation, police arrested Lovedeep Singh, 24, for allegedly stabbing his roommate Sharnjit Singh, 26, in the neck.

Lovedeep Singh was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to previously published reports, the two—both Uber drivers—shared a bedroom in Lovedeep Singh’s parents’ house and had been involved in an argument at the time that the victim was stabbed.

–Jon Cronin