Man Arrested In Forest Park Sexual Assault Cases

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Police said that they have arrested a Long Island man in a series of sexual assaults in Forest Park that took place between 2011 and 2013.

Long Island native Mark Andrade, 46, was arrested after DNA evidence from an unrelated arrest allegedly revealed the same DNA evidence from an assault that took place at Forest Park in 2013.

Between March 2011 and August 2013, a total of six joggers were sexually assaulted at Forest Park, one of whom was a 69-year-old woman who was raped. The suspect also allegedly zapped and attempted to rape a 23-year old jogger and a 13-year-old girl.

During an assault on March 29, 2013, the suspect allegedly struggled with one of his victims. She was able to pull a beer bottle from his pocket and threw it away, enabling officials to later retrieve the bottle and swab it for DNA.

During the hunt for the suspect, police officers believed that the same man was responsible for all of the assaults at the park.

Earlier this year, Suffolk County police arrested Andrade on grand larceny charges—to which he pleaded guilty—and he was forced to submit a DNA sample.

Andrade was then turned over to the city’s Police Department once the DNA sample he submitted allegedly matched a sample taken from the beer bottle left at the scene of the 2013 attack.

“I will tell you that we have been working this case straight since 2013,” said Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce at a press conference yesterday. “We never really lost sight of it.”

Although Andrade is facing charges for the 2013 assault, Boyce said that law enforcement officials also recovered DNA from another one of the six assaults and he hopes that Andrade could face charges in all the assaults.

Andrade is being held on a $2 million bond or $500,000 cash bail on charges of attempted rape, robbery, assault and weapon possession.

