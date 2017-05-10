Major Train Delays Expected For Summer In Western Queens

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

A $12.4 million project to replace deteriorating tracks and add noise-reducing equipment could leave riders traveling to and from Astoria without weekend train service this summer.

N and W train service between Astoria-Ditmars Blvd and Queensboro Plaza in both directions will be replaced in both directions with free shuttle buses from 12:01 a.m. on Saturdays to 5 a.m. on Tuesdays, beginning on May 20.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s New York City Transit will perform major upgrades, including replacing all switches along a 730-foot span of elevated track south of the Astoria-Ditmars Blvd station as well as track panels and steel girders that support the structure.

Trains will not be able to operate while upgrades are being completed since cranes and other equipment will be lifting large sections of track panels from the street onto the tracks.

“We strive to be good neighbors while providing safe and reliable service, which is why we scheduled the closures during periods of light ridership in order to minimize the impact to customers,” said NYCT Acting President Darryl Irick. “This work will increase reliability of service and reduce train noise – two things the community has long asked for from MTA.”

The eight weekends designated to construction are May 20-22, May 27-30, June 3-5, Aug. 12-14, Aug. 19-21, Aug.26-28, Sept. 2-5 and Sept. 9-11.

“This critical infrastructure improvement has been long-anticipated,” said Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria). “The MTA’s commitment to replace switches, track panels, and steel girders will increase service reliability and will significantly mitigate noise from the overhead structure. For the entire school community at P.S. 85, this is a sigh of relief. Elementary school children should not have to bear the burden of repeated interruptions while engaging in the learning process. Their focus should be directed exclusively towards their work, teachers, and peers, not the constant bustle of a rumbling train.”

