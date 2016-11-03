Major Homes Pays It Forward, Once Again

Share 0

Major Homes is once again offering a unique service for those stuck in a bad situation.

For the last decade, Major Homes’ owner Mitch Kersch and his son, Jason, have dedicated some of their time to free renovations and construction projects for families who have been impacted by harsh circumstances.

Mitch said that giving back and helping others has always been a big part of his life. His generosity went to the “next level,” though, after he saw the movie “Pay It Forward,” a 2000 film starring Kevin Spacey, Helen Hunt and Haley Joel Osment.

“I decided to start this because I always loved giving to others and helping people in need,” Mitch told the Queens Tribune last year. “I always like to give back to the community.”

To find people who qualify for this work, Mitch asks people to send in letters, which he then goes through with Jason to determine those that are legitimate. From there, they meet with the people to decide how the program will proceed.

Several individuals and families have benefited from Major Homes’ charitable efforts.

Mitch mentioned that one customer lost three fingers in a freak accident at work. As a result, the siding project he had planned to do himself was derailed, until Major Homes came in and did the work free of charge.

In another case, Major Homes gave a new kitchen to a family whose three children have cystic fibrosis, a recessive genetic disorder that critically affects the lungs.

Mitch added that being able to improve the lives of others, using his four-generation renovation company to do so, is a reward in and of itself.

“The feeling of being able to help out is amazing. People that know me know that I would much rather give than to receive,” he said.

The program for free services is offered year round and is available to those in Queens and Nassau counties. Major Homes specializes in windows, roofing, siding, doors, awnings, kitchens, bathrooms, basements, dormers and extensions.

Mitch said more people should keep an eye out for others in need.

“People need to understand it is not about them only,” he said. “We all need to help out each other.”

If you would like to contact Major Homes about its needy-family assistance, send an email to mkersch@majorhomes.com, call (718) 229-5741 or send a letter to its Bayside office, located at 48-52 Clearview Expressway.