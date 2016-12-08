MacNeil Park Seawall Project Delayed

Share 0

The long-delayed New York City Parks Department project to repair the crumbling path along MacNeil Park’s coastal seawall will be delayed again, after two different contractors withdrew their bids for the contract. The Parks Department is now repackaging and rebidding the project.

In November, the Parks Department said that it anticipated the procurement process would be completed by the spring of 2017, with construction set to begin afterwards. The Parks Department now hopes to complete the procurement process by the fall of 2017, a spokesperson told the Queens Tribune.

The news was first announced in a written testimony from state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) at a Nov. 30 College Point Civic Association.

The path, as previously reported, is considered a highlight of College Point. But it has been deteriorating for at least a decade, with gaping sinkholes along the path. It has been blocked off from public use for years, and the construction that was promised to begin in 2015, after funding was allocated in 2014, has yet to break ground. Last Wednesday’s announcement represents the latest in a long line of setbacks.

James Cervino is a member of the College Point Civic Association and the co-founder of the Coastal Preservation Network, an environmental group that has been fighting for the completion of the seawall and the preservation of the surrounding wetlands and sea grasses. His group does volunteer work, organizing cleanups of MacNeil Park, and the delays of the project have been frustrating for him.

“We spent thousands and thousands of dollars out of pocket for wetlands restoration, habitat restoration. We’ve been doing work for [NYC Parks] for years and what do we get? Shovels and gloves and a pat on the back,” Cervino told the Queens Tribune.

“But when it comes time to repairing a dangerous situation, they’re not doing anything.”

Cervino, a biologist, added that the seawall situation was not only dangerous because of the gaping holes, but posed an ecological threat, as the seawall helps preserve coastal wetlands and prevent erosion.

At the meeting, Cervino echoed some previous concerns that the funding for the project was not readily available despite being allotted to the project, and that these contractual issues may be concealing that. He called for a “forensic accounting of the money” to trace the funds.

But the Parks Department reiterated to the Queens Tribune that the funding was in fact still in the Parks budget—$3.9 million in the budget from the borough president, city council and mayor.

“NYC Parks is committed to realizing the rebuilding of MacNeil’s seawall,” a spokesperson said. “The project’s design is complete and the procurement process is currently under way.”

Back in November, the Queens Tribune reported that Galvin Brothers, the lowest bidder for the project’s contract, rescinded its bid after 10 months of back and forth with the agency over the company’s joint venture with Madhue Contracting, despite working on past Parks projects under the same joint venture. (Parks claimed that the Galvin/Madhue joint venture had reorganized since its last project).

Kathryn Cervino, James Cervino’s wife and co-founder of Coastal Preservation Network, told the Queens Tribune at the time that they were afraid that the second bidder would not be qualified, forcing the bid to go out again and delaying the project. But the second bidder, J. Anthony Enterprise, withdrew its bid entirely, yielding the same result. J. Anthony Enterprise did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In an interview with the Queens Tribune, Avella said that he trusted that NYC Parks had the money, but added that the agency has a bad track record with construction projects. He cited one of his own projects, a comfort station in Little Bay Park, which took 12 years to build.

“I will continue to call for all Parks Department construction projects to be taken out of Parks Department’s control and instead give this responsibility to the Department of Design and Construction, since Parks seems unable to complete construction projects in a timely and successful manner,” he said in his testimony.

