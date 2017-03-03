M Line Weekend Shutdowns Start Tonight!

Share 1

BY JON CRONIN, Editor

This weekend will be the first of 11 weekends during which the M train will be shut down between Metropolitan and Myrtle Avenues.

According to the MTA’s website, free shuttle buses will provide alternate service on weekends from Friday at 11:45 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday until Apr 3. Buses operate between Myrtle Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue will make all stops. There will be transfers between trains and buses at Myrtle Avenue.

“The weekend work is a combination of prep work for the contractor who will be rebuilding the Bushwick cut and track replacement work,” spokesman for the MTA said, “Track replacement requires work trains. Once the viaduct is taken out of service, there is no way for work trains to get in and out with materials. That’s why this work needs to be done now so that the new track is in place when the Canarsie Tunnel is taken out of service in 2019.”

“These temporary closures are vital to the long term viability of the M Subway line in Brooklyn and Queens,” said NYC Transit President Veronique ‘Ronnie’ Hakim. “Both of these structures have deteriorated to the point that there is simply no other option than complete replacement, and undergoing this step will ensure a safe, more reliable experience for customers for decades to come. We will work closely with the affected communities, their elected officials and other representatives to minimize the disruption and address their concerns, and we will do our utmost to complete this work as quickly as possible.”

Shuttle buses will be available at the following stops:

Metropolitan Ave. Station:

Metropolitan Ave. at Rentar Plaza —

Fresh Pond Road Station:

Putnam Av at Fresh Pond Rd. (to Myrtle Av) with transfer to the B20

Fresh Pond Rd at Putnam Av (to Metropolitan Av) with transfer to the Q58

Forest Ave Station:

Putnam Av at Fairview Ave. (to Myrtle Av) with transfer to the B20

Fairview Av at Putnam Ave. (to Metropolitan Av) with transfer to the Q58

Seneca Avenue Station:

Seneca Av at Palmetto St. with transfer to the B38

Myrtle-Wyckoff Aves

Gates Av at Wyckoff Ave (to Myrtle Av) transfer to the B13

Palmetto St at Myrtle Ave (to Metropolitan Av) transfer to the Q58

Knickerbocker Ave Station:

Myrtle Av at Knickerbocker Ave with transfer to the B54

Central Ave Station:

Myrtle Ave at Cedar St (to Myrtle Av) —

Myrtle Ave at DeKalb Av (to Metropolitan Av) with transfer to the B54

Myrtle Ave Station:

Broadway at Myrtle Ave —