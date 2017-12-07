Luxury Condo With Retail Space Coming To Dutch Kills

Share 0

State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman recently approved the offering plan for a new 42-unit condominium on the corner of 27th Street and 37th Avenue in Long Island City.

The six-story luxury residential condominium—known as The Smyth—will be part of a 75,000-square-foot mixed-use building with one floor of retail and another floor of office space.

Eric Benaim—a sales and marketing agent from Modern Spaces, which is handling sales for the developer, DA Development in Manhattan—said that the new building will have 78 parking spaces. It will also feature a roof deck and virtual door man.

“It is definitely a luxury product,” said Benaim. “The developer didn’t spare a penny on planning the product and offering a high-end building.”

The building, which is located in the up-and-coming neighborhood of Dutch Kills, should be finished within the next 14 months, Benaim said. He added that construction began approximately a month ago and is almost completed on the foundation. He noted that the developer did not want to start selling units until people could see the structure of the building. He estimated that sales will begin in March or April. Pricing is currently running at $1,150 per square foot.

The condo is a five-minute walk to the M line and just a short ride away from Midtown Manhattan. From the building, it is a two-minute walk to the Dutch Kills playground, a large park in the area, and a 15-minute walk to Queensbridge Park, which is located in the shadow of the Queensboro Bridge and on the shore of the East River with views of the Manhattan skyline. The building is also in walking distance of the borough’s Museum of the Moving Image and a number of popular eateries.

Benaim said that there are a number of hotels in the area and some are still in construction.

DA Development also has one hotel in Manhattan on Park Avenue South as well as restaurants, a club under design, a building on 30th Street near Murray Hill and another under construction in Times Square.

Reach reporter Jon Cronin via email at jcronin@queenstribune.com or by phone at (718) 357-7400, ext. 125.