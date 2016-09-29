Lourdes Ventura: A Lifetime Of Service

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Lawyer Lourdes Ventura has been helping members of the Queens community in courtrooms ever since she was a little girl.

The daughter of Dominican immigrants, Ventura grew up in Corona speaking Spanish as her first language. But when she learned English, she became a crucial translator to Spanish-speaking friends and family, especially her mom, as they navigated the system. She was ready to help anywhere—from hospitals to courtrooms.

“I pretty much was the interpreter to my mom so she took me everywhere,” she said. “In the ‘70s, I don’t think there were translators or things like that,” she added.

Ventura’s childhood experience of translating made her an advocate at an early age, and informed her decision to pursue law studies at SUNY Buffalo. Now a lawyer at Ahmuty, Demers & McManus, Ventura has built a long résumé of service to the Queens community, from working in the New York Attorney General’s Civil Rights Bureau to the New York State Senate to her election as the first Latina woman to serve as president of the Queen’s County Women’s Bar Association.

“I fell back to what I knew, which was advocating and helping others, because that’s basically what I did through my childhood,” Ventura said about her decision to pursue law. “I grew up helping people.”

Ventura got her start as assistant district attorney for the District Attorney of Queens’ office from 1998 to 2002. There, Ventura had one of her earliest and most-rewarding successes, in a case where an elderly man behaved inappropriately with a little girl in a bodega, asking her to come upstairs with him and patting her on the bottom as she ran away. Ventura supported the girl through her testimony and ultimately got the man convicted on a misdemeanor charge. Ventura felt that the case had done an important service, since the community had respected the man prior to the incident.

“To get someone like that … and actually unmask him and show what he really was, it was actually a benefit to the community,” she said. “When we got the result that we did, the mother hugged me.”

From there, Ventura would go on to serve in the Civil Rights Bureau of the New York Attorney General as assistant attorney general, where she prosecuted discrimination cases from 2002 to 2006. And from 2007 to 2010, she worked in the New York State Senate, providing insight into issues like immigration and improving public opinion of the justice system.

Ventura is also very involved in the legal community. She left her mark in the Latino Lawyers Association in Queens County by establishing Street Law in Español, a program in which lawyers mentor law students through presentations meant to educate the community on important legal matters. The program was previously only offered in English.

Ventura made history in 2015 by becoming the first Latina president of the Queens County Women’s Bar Association.

“Being the first always feels great,” she said. “But it’s also a responsibility.”

Ventura says that her heritage plays a vital role in everything she does, as her upbringing at home was shaped by the values of her Dominican culture.

“I see them being humble, hardworking, very family-oriented,” said Ventura. “We’re growing, we’re making great contributions to the community.”

She says that her mom made sure to instill those values in her.

“There are two educations that you get, Lourdes,” she remembers her mother saying. “The one you get at school …. Then there’s the one you get at home.”

Looking forward, Ventura said she is going to run for judicial candidacy in Queens, allowing her to return to the courtrooms where she first began helping people as a young girl.

“It’s like a full circle,” she said.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com, or @farrellj329.