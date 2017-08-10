Long Island Care Center Provides Caring Experience

Share 0

Long Island Care Center is a hidden gem in Flushing that has been under the same ownership in excess of a quarter century, which makes the center unique in its quality of care and short-term rehabilitation. The center is a four-star facility and accredited by the Joint Commission, which has earned the center the Gold Seal of Approval.

Long Island Care Center is a 200-bed facility, which allows the site to know each resident on a first-name basis, thereby providing that cozy homely feeling. Upon admission, plans are set in motion for a safe and healthier discharge back home to the community to resume one’s lifestyle.

The center’s brand new expanded gym has floor-to-ceiling windows and the latest state-of-the-art equipment, which allows visitors to have the comfort and open space to engage in physical and occupational rehabilitation with Flushing’s most professional and friendly multi-lingual staff.

The nurses and certified aides provide that home-away-from-home feeling in the center’s small, individualized units—all of which are equipped the latest technology and up-to-date modern medicine. The bond between resident and staff is evident throughout the facility.

During the summer months, music can be heard when walking by the facility. Residents also enjoy the center’s popular outdoor patio barbeques. Food preferences are always a priority at Long Island Care Center and the site’s dieticians and food service department meet with all residents to assure that meals are to their liking in accordance to their nutritional needs.

Holidays and national and religious observances are celebrated throughout the year and families are always encouraged to partake and enjoy the festivities with their loved ones and the center’s staff.

Long Island Care Center welcomes you to come and tour its facility and experience the feeling of caring. The center’s facility-owned parking lot is available and complimentary to families 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Long Island Care Center is located at 144-61 38th Ave. (between Parsons Boulevard and 147th Street). For more information, call (718) 939-7500.