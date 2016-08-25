Lochte Should Be Stripped of Medals

Share 0

To The Editor:

The Olympic Committee should immediately revoke those medals won by swimmers Ryan Lochte and his three teammates for the abysmal conduct they exhibited in Rio De Janeiro last week. Not only did they lie about being held up and robbed at gunpoint, they urinated in public near the city, and caused damage to the restrooms at a nearby gas station.

The athletes who represent our country are supposed to be role models for our children. It’s safe to say that 99 percent of them are fine, dedicated professionals who have worked and sacrificed for months on end to prepare for the Summer Olympic Games. Mr. Lochte and his teammates are not representative of very good role models at all, and have acted in a very immature, disgraceful matter.

Some good old fashioned discipline is what these four clowns need. Each one of them should receive 20 whacks across their backsides for this awful behavior. Maybe then, they would think twice about acting that way ever again. They are a disgrace and most unprofessional in their behavior.

John Amato,

Fresh Meadows