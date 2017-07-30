Local Officials Celebrate Queensboro Hill Library Reopening

Share 0

Community members and local leaders celebrated the reopening of the Queensboro Hill Library on Wednesday with a “community day” that featured fun-filled events for library goers.

The library had been closed for a 10-month, $1.1 million project to replace the roof and waterproof the interior and exterior walls. It reopened in June.

Elisabeth de Bourbon, a spokeswoman for the Queens Library, said that library roofs have 20-year warranties, but as the Queensboro Hill roof’s warranty was set to expire, “we initiated the replacement project.”

Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Flushing), Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing), Community Board 7 District Manager Marilyn McAndrews and Queens Library President and CEO Dennis Walcott were all in attendance.

“We are extremely happy to be open once again and provide the public a welcoming environment that allows them to learn, discover and move their lives forward,” Walcott said. “We’re also grateful to Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky, Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, Borough President Melinda Katz and Council Member Peter Koo for their financial commitment not only to this community library, but our entire system.”

The event featured story time for toddlers, arts and crafts and a viewing of the movie “The Secret Life of Pets.”

-James Farrell